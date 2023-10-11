Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-75) matching up with the Houston Astros (90-72) at 7:07 PM ET (on October 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) against the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 114 times this season and won 69, or 60.5%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 59-41, a 59% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule