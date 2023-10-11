Twins vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-75) matching up with the Houston Astros (90-72) at 7:07 PM ET (on October 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) against the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).
Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FS1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 114 times this season and won 69, or 60.5%, of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 59-41, a 59% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 3
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
|October 4
|Blue Jays
|W 2-0
|Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
|October 7
|@ Astros
|L 6-4
|Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander
|October 8
|@ Astros
|W 6-2
|Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez
|October 10
|Astros
|L 9-1
|Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier
|October 11
|Astros
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Jose Urquidy
