Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-75) matching up with the Houston Astros (90-72) at 7:07 PM ET (on October 11). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Twins will look to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) against the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: FS1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • The Twins have entered the game as favorites 114 times this season and won 69, or 60.5%, of those games.
  • Minnesota has a record of 59-41, a 59% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
  • Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.
  • The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 3 Blue Jays W 3-1 Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
October 4 Blue Jays W 2-0 Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
October 7 @ Astros L 6-4 Bailey Ober vs Justin Verlander
October 8 @ Astros W 6-2 Pablo Lopez vs Framber Valdez
October 10 Astros L 9-1 Sonny Gray vs Cristian Javier
October 11 Astros - Joe Ryan vs Jose Urquidy

