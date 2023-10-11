The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the ALDS.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Jeffers has gotten a hit in 56 of 95 games this year (58.9%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (21.1%).

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (13.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .281 AVG .272 .364 OBP .373 .533 SLG .450 16 XBH 15 8 HR 6 19 RBI 24 47/13 K/BB 46/20 1 SB 2

