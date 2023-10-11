Ryan Jeffers vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Ryan Jeffers and his .583 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the ALDS.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is hitting .276 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jeffers has gotten a hit in 56 of 95 games this year (58.9%), with more than one hit on 20 occasions (21.1%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (13.7%), and in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 27.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.281
|AVG
|.272
|.364
|OBP
|.373
|.533
|SLG
|.450
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|47/13
|K/BB
|46/20
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Astros will send Urquidy (3-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
