The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Wednesday at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 4 of the ALDS. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

In 45 of 63 games this season (71.4%) Lewis has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

In 27.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has had an RBI in 27 games this season (42.9%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (52.4%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .250 AVG .371 .317 OBP .431 .491 SLG .610 13 XBH 9 7 HR 8 22 RBI 30 30/10 K/BB 25/10 3 SB 3

