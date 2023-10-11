Max Kepler vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Max Kepler and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (78 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros and Jose Urquidy on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The Astros have a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the ALDS.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.
- Kepler enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this season (81 of 132), with at least two hits 33 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 24 games this season (18.2%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, Kepler has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (10.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 57 of 132 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|68
|.291
|AVG
|.233
|.357
|OBP
|.310
|.539
|SLG
|.435
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/24
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urquidy gets the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
