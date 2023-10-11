Jorge Polanco -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros on top 2-1.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:07 PM ET

2:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

In 60 of 85 games this season (70.6%) Polanco has picked up a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.5%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (17.6%).

He has scored in 34 of 85 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .271 AVG .238 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .374 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 44/18 2 SB 2

