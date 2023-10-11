Carlos Correa vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Carlos Correa -- batting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on October 11 at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros up 2-1.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season.
- Correa enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 138 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.3% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13% of his games in 2023 (18 of 138), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (46 of 138), with more than one RBI 15 times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 53 games this year (38.4%), including eight multi-run games (5.8%).
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|70
|.212
|AVG
|.245
|.295
|OBP
|.327
|.357
|SLG
|.436
|21
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|37
|66/28
|K/BB
|65/31
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.94 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Urquidy (3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.29, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.