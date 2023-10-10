The Minnesota Twins will host the Houston Astros in the third game of the ALDS on Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET, live on FOX from Target Field. The teams split the first two games of the series and would move within a win of the ALCS with a victory in this matchup. Cristian Javier will start for the Astros and Sonny Gray is the Twins' starter for this matchup.

The Astros are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-135). The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Twins vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +115 8 -110 -110 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 69-44 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.1% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has a 47-34 record (winning 58% of its games).

The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

Minnesota has played in 166 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-75-7).

The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-34 40-41 37-35 53-40 68-58 22-17

