Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and the Houston Astros (90-72) clashing at Target Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on October 10.

The Twins will look to Sonny Gray (8-8, 2.79 ERA) versus the Astros and Cristian Javier (10-5, 4.56 ERA).

Twins vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 113 games this season and won 69 (61.1%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 47-34, a 58% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 57.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 778 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule