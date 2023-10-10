Royce Lewis vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Royce Lewis (.467 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 72.6% of his games this year (45 of 62), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (24.2%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (27.4%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Lewis has an RBI in 27 of 62 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (53.2%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.371
|.317
|OBP
|.431
|.491
|SLG
|.610
|13
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|30
|30/10
|K/BB
|25/10
|3
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
