Michael A. Taylor vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.4%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (26.0%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.2%).
- In 39 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.237
|AVG
|.200
|.286
|OBP
|.269
|.474
|SLG
|.406
|19
|XBH
|17
|13
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|22
|71/12
|K/BB
|59/14
|7
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Javier (10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8).
