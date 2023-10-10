The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .220 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.

Taylor has reached base via a hit in 64 games this year (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 123 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (15.4%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (26.0%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (12.2%).

In 39 of 123 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .237 AVG .200 .286 OBP .269 .474 SLG .406 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 29 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 59/14 7 SB 2

