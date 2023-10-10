Jorge Polanco vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jorge Polanco (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .255.
- Polanco has had a hit in 60 of 84 games this year (71.4%), including multiple hits 18 times (21.4%).
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has an RBI in 31 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this season (40.5%), including four games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.271
|AVG
|.238
|.347
|OBP
|.323
|.529
|SLG
|.374
|22
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|5
|29
|RBI
|19
|44/18
|K/BB
|44/18
|2
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.56 ERA and 159 strikeouts through 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Oct. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.56), 31st in WHIP (1.265), and 27th in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.