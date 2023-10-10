Carlos Correa vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Carlos Correa and his .419 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (107 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier on October 10 at 4:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in ALDS Game 3 all knotted up 1-1.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI) against the Astros.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.312), slugging percentage (.399) and total hits (118) this season.
- Correa is batting .421 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 92 of 137 games this year (67.2%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (20.4%).
- Looking at the 137 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (13.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 33.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this season (38.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|70
|.212
|AVG
|.245
|.295
|OBP
|.327
|.357
|SLG
|.436
|21
|XBH
|28
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|37
|66/28
|K/BB
|65/31
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Javier (10-5) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 159 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, Oct. 1, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.56 ERA ranks 37th, 1.265 WHIP ranks 31st, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 27th.
