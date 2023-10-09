As of now the Minnesota Vikings are 19th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +650

+650 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Vikings higher (19th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (22nd).

The Vikings' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +4000 at the beginning of the season to +8000, the 11th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +8000, the Vikings have been given a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota hasn won once against the spread this year.

One Vikings game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.

The Vikings have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Minnesota has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Vikings are averaging 362.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 18th, giving up 342.4 yards per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Vikings rank 16th in the NFL with 22.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd in points allowed (342.4 points allowed per contest).

Vikings Impact Players

In five games, Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,498 yards (299.6 per game), with 13 TDs and four INTs, and completing 67.2%.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson has scored three times, hauling in 36 balls for 571 yards (114.2 per game).

On the ground, Alexander Mattison has scored zero TDs and picked up 276 yards (55.2 per game).

Jordan Addison has 19 catches for 249 yards (49.8 per game) and three TDs in five games.

In five games for the Vikings, Danielle Hunter has delivered 6.0 sacks and 9.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +6600 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +650 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2800 4 October 1 @ Panthers W 21-13 +75000 5 October 8 Chiefs L 27-20 +550 6 October 15 @ Bears - +75000 7 October 23 49ers - +450 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +25000 12 November 27 Bears - +75000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +25000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +2500 16 December 24 Lions - +1400 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1400

