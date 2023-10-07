According to our computer projections, the South Florida Bulls will defeat the UAB Blazers when the two teams come together at Protective Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which starts at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

South Florida vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Florida (-3.5) Under (68.5) South Florida 39, UAB 24

Week 6 Predictions

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Bulls have three wins in four games against the spread this year.

Two of the Bulls' four games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 68.5 points, 7.5 more than the average point total for South Florida games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Blazers.

The Blazers have gone 3-2-0 ATS this year.

UAB is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The Blazers have gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

The average point total for the UAB this season is 11.8 points lower than this game's over/under.

Bulls vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Florida 30.2 28.2 27.7 23.3 34.0 35.5 UAB 27.0 36.0 28.0 23.5 26.3 44.3

