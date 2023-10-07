Big Ten opponents will clash when the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0) meet the Maryland Terrapins (5-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Maryland?

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 32, Maryland 16

Ohio State 32, Maryland 16 Ohio State has not yet lost a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Buckeyes have played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

Maryland will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Terrapins have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Buckeyes a 93.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Maryland (+19.5)



Maryland (+19.5) Ohio State has covered the spread one time this year.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 19.5 points or more (in three chances).

Maryland owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, Maryland has played two games with a combined score over 56.5 points.

Ohio State averages 34.5 points per game against Maryland's 38.6, totaling 16.6 points over the contest's over/under of 56.5.

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.3 61 57.5 Implied Total AVG 43.3 49.5 37 ATS Record 1-2-1 1-1-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.9 50.8 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35.8 37.3 30 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.