The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will meet to start the ALDS.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.

Kepler enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .313 with one homer.

Kepler has picked up a hit in 78 of 129 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

In 24 games this season, he has homered (18.6%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (35.7%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (10.9%).

He has scored in 57 games this year (44.2%), including 14 multi-run games (10.9%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 68 .291 AVG .233 .357 OBP .310 .539 SLG .435 25 XBH 23 12 HR 12 34 RBI 32 50/21 K/BB 56/24 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings