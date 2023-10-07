Matt Wallner -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on October 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will square off to start the ALDS.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.

Wallner has had a hit in 34 of 74 games this season (45.9%), including multiple hits 15 times (20.3%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 5.5% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this season (27%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 41.9% of his games this year (31 of 74), he has scored, and in nine of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .265 AVG .229 .394 OBP .339 .581 SLG .417 18 XBH 8 9 HR 5 26 RBI 15 47/15 K/BB 33/13 2 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings