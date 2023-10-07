The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will match up to begin the ALDS.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

4:45 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Polanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

In 72% of his 82 games this season, Polanco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Polanco has had an RBI in 30 games this season (36.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (17.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 39% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .271 AVG .238 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .374 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 44/18 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings