Alex Kirilloff vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .609 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on October 7 at 4:45 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 1.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 54 of 89 games this year (60.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.3%).
- He has homered in 11.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven home a run in 26 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.306
|.318
|OBP
|.377
|.416
|SLG
|.472
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|1
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (13-8 with a 3.22 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 28th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 40-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.