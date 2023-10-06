Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wadena County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Wadena County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Wadena County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
United North Central Co-op at Bigfork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Bigfork, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School at Wadena Deer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Wadena, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ada-Borup High School at Menahga High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Menahga, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.