Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Renville County, Minnesota this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Renville County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Bold High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
