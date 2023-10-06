Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nobles County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Nobles County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Nobles County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Adrian, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albert Lea High School at Worthington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Worthington, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.