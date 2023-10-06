If you reside in Mower County, Minnesota and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Mower County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Southland High School at Alden-Conger High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Alden, MN

Alden, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Southland High School at Glenville-Emmons High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Glenville, MN

Glenville, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Kingsland High School at LeRoy-Ostrander High School