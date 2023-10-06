Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mille Lacs County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Mille Lacs County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Barnum High School at Mille Lacs Raiders - Isle
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Isle, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
