Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Carlton County, Minnesota this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Carlton County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Barnum High School at Mille Lacs Raiders - Isle