Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Roseville High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5

6:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Hopkins, MN

Hopkins, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5

6:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

Eden Prairie High School at Minnetonka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN Conference: Lake

Lake How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Columbia Heights High School at Brooklyn Center High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Anthony Village High School at North Community High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fridley High School at DeLaSalle High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

St Paul Central High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Benilde-St. Margaret's School at Academy Of Holy Angels

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Richfield, MN

Richfield, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Family Catholic School at Breck School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Prior Lake High School at Wayzata High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Roosevelt High School at St Paul Johnson High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 7

12:00 PM CT on October 7 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Patrick Henry High School at South High School