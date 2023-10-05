Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week, we've got you covered here.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Roseville High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eden Prairie High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- Conference: Lake
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Columbia Heights High School at Brooklyn Center High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Anthony Village High School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fridley High School at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Paul Central High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benilde-St. Margaret's School at Academy Of Holy Angels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Richfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Family Catholic School at Breck School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prior Lake High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Roosevelt High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at South High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on October 7
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- Conference: Minneapolis City
- How to Stream: Watch Here
