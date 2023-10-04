Twins vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - AL Wild Card Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-75) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) at 4:38 PM ET (on October 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8) for the Twins and Jose Berrios (11-12) for the Blue Jays.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Explore More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 68 (60.7%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 40-33, a 54.8% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 28
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|W 7-6
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|W 14-6
|Emilio Pagán vs Matt Koch
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|L 3-2
|Bailey Ober vs Brent Suter
|October 3
|Blue Jays
|W 3-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Kevin Gausman
|October 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Sonny Gray vs José Berríos
