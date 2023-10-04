The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Wednesday at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Twins have a 1-0 series lead.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks.

Kepler enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

In 77 of 128 games this season (60.2%) Kepler has had a hit, and in 33 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

He has homered in 24 games this season (18.8%), homering in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (35.9%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (10.9%).

He has scored in 43.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 68 .291 AVG .233 .357 OBP .310 .539 SLG .435 25 XBH 23 12 HR 12 34 RBI 32 50/21 K/BB 56/24 0 SB 1

