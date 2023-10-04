Alex Kirilloff vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .519 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on October 4 at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 26 games this season (29.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (31.8%), including four games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.306
|.318
|OBP
|.377
|.416
|SLG
|.472
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season. He is 11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.65), 21st in WHIP (1.186), and 28th in K/9 (8.7).
