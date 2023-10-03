Max Kepler vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler (.353 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .332 and a team-best slugging percentage of .484 this season.
- Kepler will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .467 with one homer in his last games.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 76 of 127 games this year (59.8%), with more than one hit on 33 occasions (26%).
- In 24 games this season, he has gone deep (18.9%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has driven home a run in 46 games this season (36.2%), including more than one RBI in 11% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 56 of 127 games this year, and more than once 14 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|68
|.291
|AVG
|.233
|.357
|OBP
|.310
|.539
|SLG
|.435
|25
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|32
|50/21
|K/BB
|56/24
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 185 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old's 3.16 ERA ranks sixth, 1.178 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.