The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (batting .225 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .255 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks.

Polanco has reached base via a hit in 58 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 14 games this season, he has homered (17.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Polanco has had at least one RBI in 37.5% of his games this year (30 of 80), with more than one RBI 14 times (17.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 40% of his games this season (32 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5%) he has scored more than once.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 39 .271 AVG .238 .347 OBP .323 .529 SLG .374 22 XBH 10 9 HR 5 29 RBI 19 44/18 K/BB 44/18 2 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings