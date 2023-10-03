In the China Open semifinals on Tuesday, Alexander Zverev meets Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev has -210 odds to clinch a spot in the final with a win over Zverev (+160).

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The China Open

The China Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 67.7% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +750 Odds to Win Tournament +225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 30.8% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Monday, Zverev advanced past No. 23-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

Medvedev made it to the semifinals by defeating No. 36-ranked Ugo Humbert 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday.

Through 63 matches over the past year (across all court types), Zverev has played 26.0 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 54.3% of them.

In his 29 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zverev has played an average of 28.5 games (25.0 in best-of-three matches).

Medvedev has played 81 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.4 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 59.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 58 matches and averaged 22.0 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Medvedev has defeated Zverev seven times in nine matchups. Zverev secured the win in their most recent match 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023.

Medvedev has secured 15 sets against Zverev (good for a 65.2% win rate), compared to Zverev's eight.

Medvedev has taken 133 games (54.5% win rate) against Zverev, who has secured 111 games.

Medvedev and Zverev have squared off nine times, and they have averaged 27.1 games and 2.6 sets per match.

