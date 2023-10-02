In the semifinals of The Astana Open on Monday, Sebastian Ofner (ranked No. 58) faces Adrian Mannarino (No. 34).

In the Semifinal, Mannarino is the favorite against Ofner, with -190 odds compared to the underdog's +145.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sebastian Ofner vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Ofner vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 65.5% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Adrian Mannarino +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +200 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's The Astana Open Previews & Predictions

Sebastian Ofner vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, Ofner eliminated No. 81-ranked Dominic Thiem, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Mannarino won 6-1, 7-6 against Jurij Rodionov in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Through 29 matches over the past year (across all court types), Ofner has played 26.2 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.1% of them.

Ofner has played 27.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Mannarino is averaging 24.8 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.7% of those games.

Mannarino is averaging 25.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 31 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Ofner and Mannarino have not matched up on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.