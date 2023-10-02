Sebastian Korda (No. 28 ranking) will take on Hamad Medjedovic (No. 120) in the semifinals of The Astana Open on Monday, October 2.

In the Semifinal, Korda is the favorite against Medjedovic, with -225 odds compared to the underdog's +175.

Sebastian Korda vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: The Astana Open

The Astana Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Monday, October 2

Monday, October 2 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Sebastian Korda vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Korda has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sebastian Korda Hamad Medjedovic -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 55 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45

Sebastian Korda vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

Korda defeated Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Medjedovic made it to the semifinals by beating No. 29-ranked Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.

Korda has played 42 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.7 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

Korda has played 25.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Medjedovic has played 23 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.3% of those games.

Medjedovic has played four matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and 12.3 games per set while winning 55.8% of games.

Korda and Medjedovic have not matched up against each other since 2015.

