Willi Castro vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 32 walks.
- Castro is batting .357 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Castro has recorded a hit in 65 of 111 games this year (58.6%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.7%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (7.2%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has an RBI in 27 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 47 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|60
|.260
|AVG
|.254
|.351
|OBP
|.325
|.480
|SLG
|.361
|19
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/17
|K/BB
|57/15
|15
|SB
|16
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.75).
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 234 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old has a 5.42 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.