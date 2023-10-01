The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) will try to end their three-game losing streak October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

The Vikings average 23 points per game, four fewer than the Panthers allow per matchup (27).

The Vikings average 77 more yards per game (406) than the Panthers give up per contest (329).

This season, Minnesota rushes for 70.4 fewer yards per game (66.3) than Carolina allows per contest (136.7).

The Vikings have turned the ball over seven more times (9 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Vikings Away Performance

Minnesota accumulated 272.4 passing yards per game away from home last season (8.6 more than overall), and allowed 249.4 away from home (16.2 fewer than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 20-17 CBS 9/14/2023 at Philadelphia L 34-28 Amazon Prime Video 9/24/2023 Los Angeles L 28-24 FOX 10/1/2023 at Carolina - FOX 10/8/2023 Kansas City - CBS 10/15/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/23/2023 San Francisco - ABC/ESPN

