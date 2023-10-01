Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Ryan McMahon and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .259/.331/.484 so far this season.

Kepler has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Castro Stats

Willi Castro has 91 hits with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs, 32 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen 31 bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.336/.411 so far this year.

Castro has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .357 with four walks.

Castro Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .241/.324/.434 slash line on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI (147 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He has a .255/.289/.411 slash line on the year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

