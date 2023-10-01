The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .607 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brent Suter and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Brent Suter

Brent Suter TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is batting .217 with seven doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Larnach has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 21 of 57 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Other Twins Players vs the Rockies

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 31 .247 AVG .192 .371 OBP .268 .420 SLG .424 9 XBH 9 2 HR 6 16 RBI 24 29/16 K/BB 40/11 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings