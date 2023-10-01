Ryan Jeffers vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Colorado Rockies, with Brent Suter on the mound, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Brent Suter
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers is batting .274 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Jeffers has picked up a hit in 60.7% of his 89 games this year, with more than one hit in 20.2% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.9%.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|43
|.281
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.372
|.533
|SLG
|.452
|16
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|24
|47/13
|K/BB
|44/20
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.75).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (234 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Suter (4-3) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when the lefty tossed one scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without giving up a hit.
