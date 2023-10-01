Matt Wallner vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Matt Wallner (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks while batting .251.
- Wallner has picked up a hit in 47.9% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.1% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (18.3%), homering in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Wallner has had at least one RBI in 28.2% of his games this season (20 of 71), with two or more RBI 13 times (18.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (43.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|30
|.265
|AVG
|.234
|.394
|OBP
|.345
|.581
|SLG
|.426
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|5
|26
|RBI
|15
|47/15
|K/BB
|31/13
|2
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (234 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson (1-6) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.42 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.42, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.