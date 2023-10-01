The Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) play the New York Jets (1-2) on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Chiefs are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the contest.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the Chiefs' upcoming matchup versus the Jets, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Chiefs vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Chiefs have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Jets have played three games this season, and they have trailed after the first quarter in every game.

2nd Quarter

The Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in each game (three) this season.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 16 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering two points on average in the second quarter.

In all three games this year, the Jets have been outscored by their opponent in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

In three games this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in all of them.

On offense, Kansas City is averaging eight points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this year. It is surrendering zero points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Digging into scoring in the third quarter, the Jets have won the third quarter in one game and have lost the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Chiefs have been outscored in that quarter in two games and have been knotted up in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging two points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in one game.

Chiefs vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Chiefs have suited up for three games this season and have been leading after the first half in each contest, good for a 2-1 record.

This year, the Jets have played three games, and they have been behind after the first half in every contest.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Chiefs have won the second half in two games and have been outscored in the second half in one game.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 10 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in the second half.

The Jets have won the second half in two games this season (1-1 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in one game (0-1).

