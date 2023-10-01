Alexander Mattison has a good matchup when his Minnesota Vikings play the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Panthers allow 136.7 rushing yards per game, sixth-worst in the league.

On 39 carries this year, Mattison has rushed for a team-best 155 yards (51.7 ypg). As a pass-catcher, Mattison has also caught 11 balls for 53 yards (17.7 ypg). He's scored one TD through the passing game.

Mattison vs. the Panthers

Mattison vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 10 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Panthers in the 2023 season.

Carolina has given up one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Panthers have let three opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The Panthers yield 136.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Panthers have scored six touchdowns on the ground (two per game). The Panthers' defense is 29th in the NFL in that category.

Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Mattison Rushing Insights

Mattison has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in three opportunities this season.

The Vikings pass on 73.4% of their plays and run on 26.6%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 50 rushes this season. He's handled 39 of those carries (78.0%).

Mattison has no rushing touchdowns in three games this year.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

He has eight red zone rushing carries (88.9% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Panthers

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Mattison Receiving Insights

Mattison has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet in one of three games this year.

Mattison has received 12.3% of his team's 138 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He is averaging 3.1 yards per target (150th in league play), picking up 53 yards on 17 passes thrown his way.

Mattison has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

With five red zone targets, Mattison has been on the receiving end of 23.8% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Mattison's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 8 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 11 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD

