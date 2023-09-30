Willi Castro and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies and Matt Koch on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Matt Koch

Matt Koch TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Castro is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 31 walks.

In 58.2% of his games this season (64 of 110), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (20.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games this season, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Castro has had at least one RBI in 24.5% of his games this season (27 of 110), with more than one RBI six times (5.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46 games this season (41.8%), including nine multi-run games (8.2%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 59 .260 AVG .254 .351 OBP .323 .480 SLG .363 19 XBH 13 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 41/17 K/BB 55/14 15 SB 16

