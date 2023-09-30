As of September 30 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, place them 18th in the NFL.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Vikings are 18th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+8000), much higher than their computer rankings (24th).

The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +8000, which is the 10th-biggest change in the entire league.

The implied probability of the Vikings winning the Super Bowl, based on their +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

One Vikings game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Vikings rank 27th in total defense this year (382.3 yards allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 406 total yards per game.

The Vikings rank 15th in scoring offense (23 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game) this season.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,075 yards (358.3 per game), completing 69.6%, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson has scored one time, hauling in 27 balls for 458 yards (152.7 per game).

In three games, Jordan Addison has 13 catches for 185 yards (61.7 per game) and two scores.

T.J. Hockenson has 23 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Danielle Hunter has been wreaking havoc on defense, totaling 19 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended for the Vikings.

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers L 20-17 +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles L 34-28 +700 3 September 24 Chargers L 28-24 +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +30000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +40000 7 October 23 49ers - +550 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6000 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +5000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +20000 12 November 27 Bears - +40000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +15000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1800 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6000 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.