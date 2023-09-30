The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon take the field at Coors Field against Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The Twins have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+105). A 13-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Twins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -125 +105 13 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 66-43 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a 57-39 record (winning 59.4% of its games).

The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 81 times this season for an 81-72-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-34 39-40 34-33 52-40 65-57 21-16

