The Dayton Flyers (2-2) face a fellow Pioneer League foe when they visit the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Welcome Stadium.

Dayton sports the 87th-ranked defense this season (31.3 points allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with 34.8 points per game. St. Thomas (MN) ranks 80th in the FCS with 21 points per game on offense, and it ranks 85th with 30.8 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Dayton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Dayton, Ohio Venue: Welcome Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Dayton Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) Dayton 308.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.5 (30th) 256 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.3 (20th) 161.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.5 (16th) 147 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184 (75th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Tak Tateoka has put up 337 passing yards, or 84.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.2% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with one interception.

Shawn Shipman has run the ball 58 times for 420 yards, with four touchdowns.

Hope Adebayo has racked up 43 carries and totaled 172 yards with two touchdowns.

Andrew McElroy's 206 receiving yards (51.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 catches on zero targets.

Bryce Boyd has put together an 82-yard season so far. He's caught six passes on four targets.

Jacob Wildermuth's four targets have resulted in seven grabs for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Dayton Stats Leaders

Dante Casciola has thrown for 536 yards (134 ypg) to lead Dayton, completing 57.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Michael Neel has 349 rushing yards on 70 carries with three touchdowns.

This season, Cole Dow has carried the ball 41 times for 178 yards (44.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Gavin Lochow's team-leading 198 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 10 targets) with two touchdowns.

Joe Swanson has put up a 143-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 10 passes on 10 targets.

Derek Willits has a total of 137 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 passes.

