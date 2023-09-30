You can see player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and other players on the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers prior to their matchup at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (14-8) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 33rd start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished nine of them without allowing an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Sep. 25 6.0 8 5 5 8 1 at Athletics Sep. 19 7.0 5 2 2 8 3 vs. Angels Sep. 13 6.0 3 2 2 8 3 at Rays Sep. 7 6.0 4 0 0 8 4 at Mets Sep. 2 5.0 8 5 5 2 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI (180 total hits). He's also stolen 37 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.337/.490 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 140 hits with 34 doubles, 19 home runs, 94 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .266/.381/.438 so far this year.

Crawford has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 29 1-for-3 2 1 4 4 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 184 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 71 walks and 99 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .278/.350/.480 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI (154 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .329/.393/.630 on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

