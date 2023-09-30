LSU vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1), with college football's 10th-ranked pass offense, meet the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) and their 13th-ranked air attack on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Tigers are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is 66.5 in the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.
LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-2.5)
|66.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|LSU (-2.5)
|67.5
|-144
|+118
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
- Florida vs Kentucky
- Baylor vs UCF
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- USC vs Colorado
- Louisville vs NC State
- Clemson vs Syracuse
- Kansas vs Texas
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Temple vs Tulsa
- Utah vs Oregon State
- UAB vs Tulane
- Boise State vs Memphis
- Cincinnati vs BYU
LSU vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- LSU has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Ole Miss has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rebels have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
LSU & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds
|LSU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
|To Win the SEC
|+375
|Bet $100 to win $375
|Ole Miss
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.