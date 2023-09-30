The No. 13 LSU Tigers (3-1) meet a fellow SEC foe when they visit the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by averaging 530.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 66th (360.3 yards allowed per game). Ole Miss' offensive attack has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 470.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is allowing 351.8 total yards per game, which ranks 61st.

Below in this article, we give all the info you need to know about how to see this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

LSU vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

LSU vs. Ole Miss Key Statistics

LSU Ole Miss 530.3 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 470.3 (30th) 360.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.8 (59th) 191.8 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.8 (77th) 338.5 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (13th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (12th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,297 yards, completing 72.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 193 yards (48.3 ypg) on 45 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has carried the ball 38 times for a team-high 253 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Malik Nabers' team-high 523 yards as a receiver have come on 32 catches (out of 46 targets) with five touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 413-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 25 passes on 31 targets.

Kyren Lacy's six catches have yielded 99 yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has been a dual threat for Ole Miss this season. He has 1,096 passing yards (274 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes. He's thrown seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 219 yards (54.8 ypg) on 44 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins has totaled 201 yards on 57 carries with four touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 80 yards.

Jordan Watkins has collected 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 347 (86.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has one touchdown.

Dayton Wade has collected 303 receiving yards (75.8 yards per game) on 16 receptions.

Tre Harris' eight receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 188 yards (47 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed LSU or Ole Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.