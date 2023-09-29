Minnesota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wright County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Wright County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Wright County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Maple Lake High School at Kimball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kimball, MN
- Conference: Central Minnesota
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at Buffalo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Buffalo, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
